Langford went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Royals.

The story of the game was the return of Max Scherzer to the mound, but Langford also contributed to the Rangers' fourth straight win. His fourth-inning double plated Texas' first run and he came home on Leody Taveras' two-run single. Langford has at least one hit and one RBI in five consecutive games, knocking in 10 runs in all while going 8-for-19 with five extra-base hits.