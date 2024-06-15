Langford went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI in Friday's 3-2 loss to Seattle.

Langford had a run-producing single in the first inning then put himself in scoring position with a steal. It was his third steal in the last two games and fourth over the last five contests. Since returning from a hamstring injury late May, Langford is batting .306/.346/.429 with four extra-base hits, nine RBI, four steals and four runs scored over 13 games.