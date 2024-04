Langford went 3-for-3 with a walk, double and run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Seattle.

The three-hit performance was the first of the season for Langford. The double was just his fourth extra-base hit over 88 at-bats (.318 slugging, .057 ISO), but the rookie outfielder is getting on base with consistency (.340 OBP, 10.2% walk rate). He's reached base safely in 19 of 23 games and is hitting .261 with a .658 OPS to open his MLB career.