Langford batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Detroit.

Langford typically bats in the middle of the order but was moved up to leadoff for the night against Detroit lefty Tarik Skubal. Sam Haggerty (ankle) had been the go-to leadoff batter against southpaws recently, but he landed on the 10-day injured list Friday. Langford went hitless in the three-game series against the Tigers and hasn't recorded a hit over the last 15 at-bats, dropping his season average to .234.