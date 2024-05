Langford started in left field and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over Arizona.

This was Langford's second game back from a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring injury. He played his first game in the field after returning as the DH on Tuesday. With Evan Carter (back) on the injured list, Langford is in line for near-everyday work in left field.