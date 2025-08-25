Langford went 1-for-4 with two steals, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 5-0 victory versus Cleveland.

The 23-year-old notched his fifth career multi-steal performance, as he pilfered both second and third off Guardians starter Gavin Williams in the opening frame. Langford has been on a tear this month, batting .284 (21-for-74) with four homers, three steals, 14 runs scored, 11 RBI and 15 walks across 21 games. Overall, the University of Florida product has 19 homers, 18 steals, 60 runs scored and 54 RBI with a .248/.338/.437 slash line through 473 plate appearances.