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Langford (quadriceps) is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Athletics on Monday.

Langford will be out of the Rangers' lineup for a third consecutive game due to a right quadriceps strain that he sustained during Friday's game against the Dodgers. Ezequiel Duran will start in left field and bat ninth in Monday's series opener.

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