Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Not in Monday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford (quadriceps) is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Athletics on Monday.
Langford will be out of the Rangers' lineup for a third consecutive game due to a right quadriceps strain that he sustained during Friday's game against the Dodgers. Ezequiel Duran will start in left field and bat ninth in Monday's series opener.
More News
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Still sitting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Undergoing imaging on quad•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Leaves game with quad tightness•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Emerging from early slump•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Homers, extends spring hit streak•