Langford (oblique) took his first live batting practice session of spring training Sunday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Langford was shut down for the final five games of the 2025 season due to a left oblique strain, but he's believed to have had a normal offseason. The 24-year-old will open the season as the Rangers' everyday left fielder, though he could occasionally slide over to center in place of Evan Carter when Texas faces left-handed pitching.