The Rangers placed Langford (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Just as manager Bruce Bochy said would be the case following Sunday's 3-2 win over the Royals, Langford was deactivated due to a right hamstring strain that's expected to sideline the rookie for around 3-to-4 weeks. Texas called up infielder Jonathan Ornelas from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.