Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Monday that the team is open to the possibility of using Langford as its center fielder next season, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford made 97 starts in left field and 36 starts in center field for the Rangers during the 2025 season and was graded with a plus-5 in Outs Above Average at both spots, per Baseball Savant. As things stand right now, the Rangers would likely use Langford in left field and Evan Carter (wrist) in center field next season against right-handed pitching. However, it's possible Langford will shift to center if the club is able to acquire corner outfield help or if Carter is injured. The right-handed-hitting Langford is also an option to play center field versus lefties when the left-handed-hitting Carter sits.