Langford is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Baltimore.

Langford missed two games over the weekend with back stiffness and has gone 1-for-13 with four strikeouts since returning to action, which includes a 0-for-6 effort Tuesday. The Rangers haven't provided any indication that he's had a setback with the injury, but Langford will get a day off to regroup. Alejandro Osuna will start in left field and bat ninth for the Rangers.

