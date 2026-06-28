Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Out through All-Star break

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Sunday that Langford (hamstring) will remain on the 10-day injured list through the All-Star break, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Langford will be eligible to come off the IL on July 7, but rather than rushing him back on the field for the final week of the first half, the Rangers will keep him out through the break to provide more time for his strained let hamstring to heal. Evan Carter was reinstated from the 10-day IL on Sunday in a corresponding move and will settle back in as the Rangers' primary center fielder, while Langford's absence should give Alejandro Osuna a longer leash as the team's main option in left field.