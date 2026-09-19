Langford went 2-for-2 with three walks, one RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Langford was patient at the plate, scoring after drawing a walk and stealing second in the second inning before driving in a run on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. It was a needed performance for the 24-year-old, who entered the game hitting just .153 over 15 September contests. On the year, he's slashing .242/.336/.435 with 17 homers, 41 RBI, 62 runs scored and 14 stolen bases across 438 plate appearances.