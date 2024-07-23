Langford went 2-for-5 with a steal, a double, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's 4-3 victory versus the White Sox.

The Texas rookie hit a pivotal double off John Brebbia in the ninth inning with a one-run deficit. Langford then stole third before scoring the game-tying run on a Jonah Heim single. After entering this game on a horrid eight-game stretch over which he hit .067 (2-for-30) with 10 strikeouts, perhaps this star performance can spur on the 22-year-old. Overall, Langford his batting .254 with five homers, 42 RBI and 32 runs scored while going 9-for-11 in stolen base attempts.