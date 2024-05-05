Langford (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Jackson Stone of MLB.com reports.

Lanford is dealing with a right hamstring strain that he suffered in Saturday's win over the Royals, and he's now expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks according to manager Bruce Bochy. The 22-year-old typically operates as the team's designated hitter, and in his absence, Ezequiel Duran stands to see an increased role.