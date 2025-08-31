Langford went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Athletics.

Langford secured a 20-homer season with his fifth-inning blast. He's surged to the mark with five long balls over his last 17 games, batting .339 (20-for-59) with 10 RBI and three stolen bases in that span. The second-year outfielder is sporting a .252/.345/.443 slash line on the season, and he's added 55 RBI, 67 runs scored, 22 doubles and 18 steals across 115 contests.