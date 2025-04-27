Langford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The 23-year-old started the past six games after recovering from his oblique injury, and he'll receive a day off after going 12-for-23 with three doubles and two homers during that span. Dustin Harris will pick up a start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Three more hits in Friday's win•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Ascends to second in order•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Swipes bag in return•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Activated, added to lineup•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Expects to be activated Sunday•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Expected back this weekend•