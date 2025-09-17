Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Records first 20-20 campaign
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.
Langford's steal was his 20th, surpassing the 19 bags he swiped as a rookie in 2024. The theft also cemented his first 20-homer/20-steal season, likely the first of many to come for the 23-year-old.
