Langford was removed from Tuesday's game against the Pirates with right forearm tightness, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Langford went 0-for-1 with a walk before his forearm forced him out of the game in the fifth inning. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the Rangers will likely provide more details once they get a closer look at the young outfielder. Ezequiel Duran is the top candidate for starts in left field if Langford has to miss time.