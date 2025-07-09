Langford went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a double, a walk and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 13-1 victory over the Angels.

Langford has been dropped from the second spot in the lineup since coming off the injured list, but it didn't take him long to respond by setting a season high in RBI on Tuesday. While it was certainly an encouraging performance, it's possible the speedy outfielder will need to string together some more positive showings before manager Bruce Bochy considers moving him back up the lineup given his recent struggles. Across his last 221 plate appearances, Langford is slashing a woeful .204/.285/.357 with eight home runs, six doubles, 23 RBI and seven stolen bases.