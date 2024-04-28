Langford went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Langford entered Sunday homerless through his first 26 major-league contests, but that came to an end in quite the unique fashion. With one on and two out in the top of the first, the outfielder launched a high fly-ball to right center field, which ricocheted off the wall and rolled away from right fielder Jake Fraley, allowing Langford to round the bases for an inside-the-park home run. The homer was his first as a big leaguer and he's now batting .248 with 11 RBI, 13 runs and a stolen base over 101 at-bats in 27 games this season.