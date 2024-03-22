Rangers manager Bruce Bochy announced Friday that Langford will be included on the Opening Day roster, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 2023 fourth overall pick made quick work of four minor-league levels last season, and he earned a roster spot this spring with six homers and a 1.242 OPS in 17 Cactus League contests. Langford still needs to be officially added to the 26-man and 40-man rosters, but he will end up making his MLB debut less than a year after being drafted and will be a lineup regular between left field and designated hitter.