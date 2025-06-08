Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Sitting amid slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Langford will get his first day off since April 27 while he's been in the midst of an extended rough patch at the plate. Over his last 20 games, the second-year outfielder is slashing just .192/.256/.333 with a 31.4 percent strikeout rate. He'll give way to Alejandro Osuna in left field.
