Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Sitting out with forearm tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Diamondbacks due to forearm tightness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers don't believe Langford's forearm issue is serious, but they will have the outfielder undergo imaging just in case. Langford has been playing center field lately, but with Evan Carter (back) returning, Langford should shift back to left field against righties, once he's over his forearm issue.
