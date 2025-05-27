Langford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 loss to Toronto.

Langford ran his hitting streak up to a modest four games, also tallying his 10th homer of the year and first RBI in his last eight outings. The speedy outfielder got off to a sizzling start at the dish but has seen his production taper off a bit in May, during which he's hitting .198 with four homers, two doubles and nine RBI through 91 at-bats. Even so, Langford has logged at least one hit in eight of his last nine contests, and he's collected 13 runs scored, six stolen bases and 11 walks this month.