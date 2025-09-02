Langford went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Langford has homered five times and added 10 RBI over his last 15 games, batting .340 (18-for-53) in that span. He tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning with his homer Monday. For the season, the outfielder has 21 homers, 58 RBI, 68 runs scored, 18 stolen bases and 22 doubles while slashing .249/.343/.444 over 117 contests.