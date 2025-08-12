Langford went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 7-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Langford ended his home run drought Monday, launching his first bomb since July 11 with a three-run blast in the sixth inning to pull the Rangers closer. While he hasn't delivered the breakout many expected in his second season, the young outfielder still holds a solid .733 OPS with 16 homers and 15 steals through 99 games.