Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Smashes 16th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 7-6 win over the Diamondbacks.
Langford ended his home run drought Monday, launching his first bomb since July 11 with a three-run blast in the sixth inning to pull the Rangers closer. While he hasn't delivered the breakout many expected in his second season, the young outfielder still holds a solid .733 OPS with 16 homers and 15 steals through 99 games.
