Langford served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Arizona.
Langford was activated from the 10-day injured list and played for the first time since May 4. His activation to the roster came at the expense of left fielder Evan Carter (back), but Langford was eased in as the DH while Travis Jankowski handled left field.
More News
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Back from injured list•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Could be activated Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Rehab moves to field•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Begins rehab as DH•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Beginning rehab assignment Friday•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: On cusp of rehab assignment•