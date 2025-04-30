Langford went 1-for-4 with a three-run double and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

The Rangers had a pair of three-run doubles, one by Langford and another by Adolis Garcia, during their eight-run onslaught in the sixth inning. Langford has now logged at least one hit in eight of his last nine outings, during which he's batting a scorching .429 (15-for-35) with three home runs, five doubles, seven RBI and two stolen bases. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick has been a five-category fantasy contributor to begin 2025, and his run-scoring upside gets a boost while he's operating as the leadoff hitter.