Langford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-1 win against the Astros.

Langford got Texas on the board with an RBI infield single during the third inning to tie the game at 1-1, and he provided an insurance run in the seventh with his ninth homer of the year. The 23-year-old has hit three long balls in his past six games, though he's batting just .217 (5-for-23) during that span. For the season, Langford has a .248/.331/.489 slash line with eight steals, 20 RBI and 19 runs through 37 contests.