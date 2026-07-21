Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Steals base in loss

Langford went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and was caught stealing in Monday's 10-3 loss to the White Sox.

Langford singled and stole second base in the first inning but was later gunned down attempting to steal third base in the same frame. It was the first base-stealing activity for the outfielder since returning from a hamstring injury earlier this month and a sign that he's beyond the injury. Langford, who stole 19 and 22 bases the previous two seasons, has missed nearly two months of action in 2026 due to injuries and is up to seven steals (caught once) over 48 games.