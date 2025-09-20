default-cbs-image
Langford (side) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Marlins.

It was announced Friday that he was being held out with left side tightness, and Langford will miss a second game in a row. Langford is hitting .241 with 21 home runs and 21 steals in 485 at-bats. Michael Helman picks up the start in center field, batting ninth.

