Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Still out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford (side) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Marlins.
It was announced Friday that he was being held out with left side tightness, and Langford will miss a second game in a row. Langford is hitting .241 with 21 home runs and 21 steals in 485 at-bats. Michael Helman picks up the start in center field, batting ninth.
