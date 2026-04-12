Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Still sitting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
The 24-year-old outfielder departed Friday's contest due to right quadriceps tightness, which was diagnosed as a minor strain that will keep him on the bench Sunday for a second straight game. Ezequiel Duran will pick up another start in left field for the Rangers.
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