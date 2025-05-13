Langford went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Rockies.
The Texas outfielder gave this team a 2-1 lead when he slugged a 412-foot long ball off Colorado starter Chase Dollander in the sixth. Langford snapped a 16-game streak without a homer, over which he batted .238 (15-for-63). Across 137 total plate appearances, the 23-year-old owns a .263/.350/.492 slash line with seven homers, 16 runs scored and 16 RBI.
More News
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Steals two bags in loss•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Stays hot with three RBI•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Receiving Sunday off•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Three more hits in Friday's win•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Ascends to second in order•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Swipes bag in return•