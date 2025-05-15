Langford went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Colorado.
Langford gave Texas an early lead with a two-run blast in the first inning. It was his second home run in three games and team-leading eighth through 34 contests. That's half as many as he hit during his rookie 2024 season over 134 games. He's second on the team with 18 RBI behind Adolis Garcia (24).
