Langford went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.
Langford worked a walk to lead off the second inning and stole a base in the frame. He was also called out in an attempted steal to end the game. Langford now has 3 steals in 13 games and was showing some early pop before his injury with four homers.
