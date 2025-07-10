Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Swipes two bags
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford went 2-for-4 with two steals and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-8 loss to the Angels.
Langford stole second and third base in the fourth inning, bumping his season total to 13 through 72 games. Both of his runs were game-tying scores in what was a back-and-forth game. He has multiple hits in two consecutive games and bounced back quickly from an oblique injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list. Langford is 5-for-18 with three walks, two extra-base hits, four RBI, two steals and six runs scored in five games since coming off the IL.
