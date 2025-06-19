Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Tallies three hits in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langford went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Royals.
Langford made an early impact, driving in a run with a double before coming around to score in the first inning. The 23-year-old has been productive over his past 10 games, recording four multi-hit efforts along with four extra-base hits, five RBI and six runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .240/.318/.442 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI, 31 runs scored and 11 steals across 274 plate appearances.
