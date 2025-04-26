Langford went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Friday's 2-0 win over the Giants.

The Rangers managed just seven hits in total on the night, and Langford was the only Texas hitter who had little trouble solving Justin Verlander, with both his two-baggers coming off the future Hall of Famer. The three-hit performance was Langford's third in five games since returning from an oblique strain, and the surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .350/.429/.700 with six homers, four steals, eight runs and nine RBI in 70 plate appearances.