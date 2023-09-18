Langford is expected to be promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford has been fast-tracked since being selected fourth overall in the July draft. The 21-year-old spent three games with the Rangers' entry in the Arizona Complex League before going to High-A Hickory, where he slashed .333/.453/.644 with five home runs over 24 games. In early September, he was moved up to to Double-A Frisco, where once again his learning curve was minimal. In 12 games for the RoughRiders, Langford slashed .405/.519/.762 with four homers. In 39 total professional games, Langford has an OPS of 1.168 with 10 home runs, two triples, 14 doubles and more walks (30) than strikeouts (28).

More News