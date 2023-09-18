Langford is expected to be promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford has been fast-tracked since being selected fourth overall in the July draft. The 21-year-old spent three games with the Rangers' entry in the Arizona Complex League before going to High-A Hickory, where he slashed .333/.453/.644 with five home runs over 24 games. In early September, he was moved up to to Double-A Frisco, where once again his learning curve was minimal. In 12 games for the RoughRiders, Langford slashed .405/.519/.762 with four homers. In 39 total professional games, Langford has an OPS of 1.168 with 10 home runs, two triples, 14 doubles and more walks (30) than strikeouts (28).