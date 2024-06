Langford went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two stolen bases in Thursday's win over the Dodgers.

Langford drove in two of the Rangers' three runs on the night with RBI singles in the first and third innings while also swiping two bags. It marked the outfielder's third game this month with two RBI and his first multi-steal effort of the campaign. Langford has now hit safely in five of his last six games, going 7-for-22 (.318) over that stretch with four RBI, three stolen bases and two runs scored.