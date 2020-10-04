The Rangers outrighted Rivera (elbow) to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Texas initially dropped Rivera from its 40-man roster Sept. 4, but he ended up reverting to the 10-day injured list after undergoing elbow surgery, which may keep him sidelined for the start of the 2021 campaign. The Rangers formally activated and DFA'd Rivera again in a procedural move after the regular season ended, officially taking him off the 40-man roster. The utility infielder saw action in four games in 2020, going hitless in five plate appearances.