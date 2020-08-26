Rivera started at second base and went 0-for-2 in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Athletics.
Rivera filled in for the injured Rougned Odor, who was scratched due to an eye infection. Rangers manager Chris Woodward opted for the right-handed-hitting Rivera against Oakland lefty Sean Manaea instead of Derek Dietrich, a lefty batter who later replaced Rivera when right-hander Lou Trivino was pitching. Rivera is hitless in five plate appearances since being prompted to the active roster.
