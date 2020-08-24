Rivera went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Mariners.
Rivera reached on an error in the sixth inning and stole second, but the Rangers couldn't bring him home. Sunday marked Rivera's first game of 2020 -- he hit .183/.258/.217 with two steals, three RBI and eight runs scored in 34 outings with the Marlins last year. Rivera is likely to see just a part-time role while Elvis Andrus (back) is out.
