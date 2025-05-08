Morrobel (leg) made his season debut for High-A Hub City on Wednesday, starting in right field while going 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI in the team's 7-5 win over Greensboro.

Morrobel missed the first month of the season while recovering from a right leg injury that he suffered in mid-March in the Rangers' Spring Breakout game, but the 21-year-old outfielder looks to be fully healthy now. He made just one rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League before getting the green light to join Hub City.