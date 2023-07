Morrobel (undisclosed) was placed on the full-season injured list with Single-A Down East on June 22.

It's not clear what Morrobel's injury is, but he will head into the offseason with 45 career games at Single-A under his belt. He met expectations with a .273 average and .384 OBP, but his .313 SLG and .039 ISO were well below expectations, given that Morrobel has a power hitter's frame and is expected to end up in an outfield corner.