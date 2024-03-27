Morrobel, who closed the 2023 season on Single-A Down East's full-season injured list, is fully healthy and will open the 2024 campaign with High-A Hickory, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Morrobel, 20, slashed .273/.384/.313 with one home run and 12 stolen bases across 151 plate appearances with Down East but didn't appear in any games after June 7 after suffering a partial tear in the labrum of his shoulder, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. The outfielder has since moved past the injury and put on 40 pounds over the offseason, which he hopes will allow him to tap into more power after he slugged just five home runs over his 491 minor-league plate appearances to date.