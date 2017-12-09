Rangers' Yenci Pena: Signs with Rangers

Pena agreed to a $675,000 signing bonus with Texas on Saturday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Pena was one of the many prospects that were originally signed with the Braves, but wound up back on the open market as a result of the club's violation of international signing guidelines. During the 2017 season, Pena slashed .230/.328/.327 in 45 games in the Dominican Summer League, and will likely head to a lower-level minor-league affiliate in the Rangers' organization for the 2018 campaign.