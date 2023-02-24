Rodriguez will be competing for a full-time spot in the Rangers' bullpen this season, MLB Pipeline reports.

Once a starting pitching prospect, Rodriguez and his fastball that can touch triple digits (averaged 98.1 mph in 2022) will focus solely on relief work going forward. He has a sweeping low-80s slider to pair with his plus fastball. Rodriguez logged a 4.27 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 73 strikeouts and four saves in 49 games while navigating hitter-friendly conditions in the Pacific Coast League last season.