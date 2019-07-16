Rangers' Yerry Rodriguez: Injures elbow

Rodriguez has been diagnosed with a right elbow UCL sprain, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A promising player in the Rangers' farm system, Rodriguez was forced to put the breaks on what has been a stellar season for him at Class A Hickory Crawdads due to a right elbow UCL sprain. His season is not necessarily over as Tommy John surgery is not guaranteed at the moment, but he will be shut down for six to eight weeks before being re-evaluated. The 21-year-old pitcher had been dominant all season, going 7-3 while posting a 2.08 ERA with an 85:21 K:BB ratio over 73.2 innings.